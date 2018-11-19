Filed Under:Charmed, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

CLARITY —  After some unusual seismic activity, Harry (Rupert Evans) informs the sisters that Hilltowne is a portal to hell.  With that said, the sisters must band together to fight off a shadowy demon that is trying to obtain a collection of powerful magical artifacts.   Meanwhile, Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is given an exciting opportunity at work which comes with unexpected complications.  Lastly, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) has a conflict of conscience over her relationship with Parker (Nick Hargrove).  Melonie Diaz also stars.  Jamie Travis directed the episode written by Sarah Goldfinger (#107).  Original airdate: Sunday, November 25th, 2018 @ 9pm

