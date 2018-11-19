View this post on Instagram

In efforts to mix up my training I’ve been trying to throw in some martial arts while I weight train and some weight training before I take dance class. Here’s a little kick combo totally copied by this amazing stunt performer I follow @briandemonwolf He is an extraordinary martial arts and can do some of the most astonishing things you think only a comic book hero could do. But, he does it in real life. 😳 So here’s my first shot at a single legged axe kick (no step down) side kick. #fitnessjourney #action #stunts #LA #inspired #goalchaser #trainingmode #newchallenges #dancer4life #martialartist4life #inspiration