The town of Mystic Falls has a new generation of protectors in this spin-off of “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals.” The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted is home to Klaus Mikaelson’s daughter Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Alaric Saltzman’s twins Lizzie and Josie, and other young adults who are coming of age as witches, vampires and werewolves, nurtured to be their best selves and overcome their villainous impulses. Together, they rely on ancient folklore and tales to learn how to battle their far-reaching enemies and attempt to keep balance in the world.