The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

Camila Mendes Explains BF Charles Melton's Nickname For HerAfter the "Riverdale" actress revealed the adorable nickname her BF has for her last night on the PCA red carpet, Camila tells Busy the real reason behind it.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Needs a Dose of Magical Action

Camila Mendes Gets a "Riverdale" Surprise at the E! PCAsThe CW actress gets a fan question from her closest costar--boyfriend Charles Melton--at the People's Choice Awards. Plus, who is baby dragon?

The Cast of Dynasty: Then and Now

Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Join Marvel Stars Saluting Late Stan LeeActor buddies Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have joined the Marvel movie superheroes who have taken to social media to salute comic book king Stan Lee.

Supergirl's "Parasite Lost" In A Nutshell (Spoilers)Comicbook.com reports the "Supergirl" episode "Parasite Lost" made quite the impact!

LGBTQ Figures And Plus-Size Stars Condemn Victoria's Secret After Exec's CommentsLGBTQ Figures and Plus-Size Stars Condemn Victoria's Secret After Exec's Comments

‘Dynasty’ & ‘Riverdale’ Win People’s Choice AwardsThe 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards aired Sunday night, and two CW shows went home winners.