Deadline introduces new cast members of Supergirl!

hannah james kate burton

Cinema Blend also gets excited about new Supergirl cast members!

newcast

The Guardian explains how Crazy Ex-Girlfriend became TV’s most surprising feminist comedy!

2000

Seventeen.com explains everything you need to know about Riverdale Rob Raco!

mv5bnwfjzji5ogqtyzjmzc00mdfmlwi4nmitzjbizdnjmgi4owm5xkeyxkfqcgdeqxvyndcynte0mtg v1

Variety gets the low down on Jon Cryer being cast as Lex Luthor on Supergirl!

jon cryer

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9689851aa)
Jon Cryer arrives at the 43rd annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif
43rd Annual Gracie Awards – Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA – 22 May 2018

TVLine scratches their head seeing Oliver and Iris kissing in the first Arrowverse crossover promo!

crossover

Entertainment Weekly tells how Lili Reinhart already wants Kelly Ripa back on the Riverdale set!

gettyimages 1060780634

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Deadline shares a new Black Lightning cast mate!

rj cyler antonio jaramillo

Cinema Blend tries to piece together how The Flash may have revealed how it will solve two big season 5 mysteries!

flash

Cinema Blend empathizes with Vampire Diaries alum who just wants Alaric to find love on Legacies!

legacies

