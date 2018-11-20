See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

THANKSGIVING DINING OUT on Thursday, November 22nd, 2018 at various locations in and around Seattle!

These 15 restaurants, from downtown to Bellevue, are serving special meals on Thanksgiving Day, from Asian fusion twists to classic pumpkin pie and turkey

THANKSGIVING RUN/WALKS:

Bellevue Beat the Bird 5K/1K

Issaquah Turkey Trot 5K

Seattle Turkey Trot 5K in Ballard!

Seattle Turkey Trot 5K/10K in Magnuson Park

Snohomish Wattle Waddle marathon/half

Tacoma City Turkey Trot 5K/1K in Proctor district

Tacoma Norpoint Turkey Trot 5K/2mile/kids

SEATTLE MARATHON on Sunday, November 25th, 2018 starting at Pike Place Market in Seattle!

Join 15,000 people burning off Thanksgiving calories at the morning Seattle Marathon and Half Marathon that begin and end near Seattle Center.

MACY’S HOLIDAY PARADE on Friday, November 23rd, 2018 at the Macy’s Downtown Seattle!

In celebration of the 2018 holiday season, Macy’s is proud to announce that its 28th annual Macy’s Holiday Parade will take place on Friday, November 23rd in downtown Seattle. The parade steps off promptly at 9 a.m. and lasts approximately one hour. The Parade steps off at 7th Avenue and Pine Street, then travels west down Pine Street to 5th Avenue, South on 5th Avenue to University Street, West on University to 4th Avenue, north on 4th Avenue and ends at Macy’s when Santa leaves his sleigh and enters the store to open Santaland.

WESTLAKE HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING CELEBRATION on Friday, November 23rd, 2018 from 5 to 6PM at Westlake Park in Seattle!

Usher in the holiday season in downtown Seattle with the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration, presented by Alaska Airlines!

MACY’S DOWNTOWN SEATTLE STARLIGHTING & FIREWORKS SHOW on Friday, November 23rd, 2018 from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Macy’s Downtown Seattle!

Join for the 62nd Annual Starlighting, followed by a magnificent fireworks display (weather permitting). Don’t miss an evening of holiday fun for everyone!

23RD ANNUAL MAGIC IN THE MARKET on Saturday, November 24th, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Pike Place Market in Seattle!

Be sure to participate in the Market’s longest holiday tradition! Our family-friendly Magic in the Market will feature an assortment of activities for all. The event is free (items for sale, prices vary).

2018 NATIVE NW HOLIDAY GIFT FAIR on Friday, November 23rd through Sunday, November 25th, 2018 at Duwamish Longhouse in West Seattle!

Native Holiday Gift Fair – Join for 3 days of shopping In November and December at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center. Over 25 artists and local vendors will be on hand to sell their goods. This is a huge event every year with some fantastic and unique items that will help you complete you Christmas shopping. Food will be on sale at this event. Vendors can get their registration forms by contacting cindy@duwamishtribe.org.

GEEKCRAFT EXPO SEATTLE 2018 on Saturday, November 24th through Sunday, November 25th, 2018 at Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park in Seattle!

If you’re looking for gifts for the geeks on your holiday shopping list, there is simply no better place to shop; everything for sale at GeekCraft Expo is incredibly unique, limited in quantity (i.e. NOT mass produced—this stuff is all made by hand) and TOTALLY NERDY!

CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTINGS:

November 23rd: Bellevue at Bellevue Palace

November 23rd: Seattle at Westlake Center & Macy’s Downtown

November 24th: Edmonds at Centennial Plaza

November 24th: Seattle at Pike Place Market

November 24th: Tacoma at the Broadway Center

November 25th: Olympia at Sylvester Park

ON-GOING HOLIDAY EVENTS:

CHRISTMAS SHIP FESTIVAL on Friday, November 23rd through Sunday, December 23rd, 2018 on Lake Washington and Puget Sound!

Ride onboard with the choir, or listen from shore during the Christmas Ship Festival.

ENCHANT CHRISTMAS on Friday, November 23rd through Sunday, December 30th, 2018 at Safeco Field!

Enchant Christmas features a maze where you look for Santa’s reindeer, an ice-skating rink, Christmas shops, food vendors, music, and lots of photos ops at Safeco Field. Children age 3 and younger are free.

WILDLIGHTS on Friday, November 23rd, 2018 through Saturday, January 5th, 2019 at the Woodland Park Zoo!

WildLights has 600,000 lights in animal shapes, real reindeer, night animals, carolers, and Santa some nights at Woodland Park Zoo.

ZOOLIGHTS on Friday, November 23rd, 2018 through Sunday, January 6th, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma!

Magical lights and a holiday tradition abound at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium!

WINTERFEST 2018 from Friday, November 23rd, 2018 through Sunday, January 6th, 2019 at the Seattle Center!

Connect to a world of sparkling lights, child-sized amusements and spirited entertainment at Seattle Center Winterfest, Nov. 23 – Dec. 31, in Center venues and on the grounds. Five weeks of festive, fun-filled, free and affordable activities await those in search of uplifting seasonal spirit or delightful diversion from the hustle and bustle of the holiday routine.

THE 26TH ANNUAL GINGERBREAD VILLAGE now through Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Seattle!

See elaborate displays made mostly of food at the Gingerbread Village at Sheraton Seattle Hotel, where it returns after being at City Centre last year!

SANTA TRAIN starting on Saturday, November 24th and continuing on weekends through Mid-December in North Bend!

The Northwest Railway Museum runs a popular 20-minute Santa Train from North Bend to the Snoqualmie Depot for cookies and a visit with Santa.

Have a fantastic week and Happy Thanksgiving!!