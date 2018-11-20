Filed Under:Ballard, Bellevue Beat the Bird, Christmas Ship Festival, Christmas Tree lightings, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Enchant Christmas, events in Seattle, Geekcraft Expo Seattle, gingerbread village, Issaquah Turkey Trot, kstw, lake washington, Macy's, macy's holiday parade, Magic in the Market, Magnuson Park, Native NW Holiday Gift Fair, North Bend, Northwest Railway Musuem, Pike Place Market, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, Puget Sound, safeco field, Santa Train, Seattle, Seattle Center, Seattle Marathon, seattle turkey trot, Sheraton Hotel, Snohomish Wattle Waddle, Snoqualmie depot, starlighting, Tacoma City Turkey Trot, Tacoma Norpoint Turkey Trot, Thanksgiving run, Turkey Trot, Westlake Holiday Tree Lightning Celebration, Westlake Park, wildlights, Winterfest 2018, Woodland Park Zoo, Zoolights

See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

THANKSGIVING DINING OUT on Thursday, November 22nd, 2018 at various locations in and around Seattle!

thanksgiving out Events This Week in Seattle! 11/19 11/25

These 15 restaurants, from downtown to Bellevue, are serving special meals on Thanksgiving Day, from Asian fusion twists to classic pumpkin pie and turkey

THANKSGIVING RUN/WALKS:

Bellevue Beat the Bird 5K/1K

Issaquah Turkey Trot 5K

Seattle Turkey Trot 5K in Ballard!

Seattle Turkey Trot 5K/10K in Magnuson Park

Snohomish Wattle Waddle marathon/half

Tacoma City Turkey Trot 5K/1K in Proctor district

Tacoma Norpoint Turkey Trot 5K/2mile/kids

beat the bird 2017 kids start photo Events This Week in Seattle! 11/19 11/25

SEATTLE MARATHON on Sunday, November 25th, 2018 starting at Pike Place Market in Seattle!

square 1 Events This Week in Seattle! 11/19 11/25

Join 15,000 people burning off Thanksgiving calories at the morning Seattle Marathon and Half Marathon that begin and end near Seattle Center.

MACY’S HOLIDAY PARADE on Friday, November 23rd, 2018 at the Macy’s Downtown Seattle!

45030893 10156278078443037 1635714638001733632 n Events This Week in Seattle! 11/19 11/25

In celebration of the 2018 holiday season, Macy’s is proud to announce that its 28th annual Macy’s Holiday Parade will take place on Friday, November 23rd in downtown Seattle. The parade steps off promptly at 9 a.m. and lasts approximately one hour. The Parade steps off at 7th Avenue and Pine Street, then travels west down Pine Street to 5th Avenue, South on 5th Avenue to University Street, West on University to 4th Avenue, north on 4th Avenue and ends at Macy’s when Santa leaves his sleigh and enters the store to open Santaland.

WESTLAKE HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING CELEBRATION on Friday, November 23rd, 2018 from 5 to 6PM at Westlake Park in Seattle!

20181223 tree lighting feature box 3360x2520 Events This Week in Seattle! 11/19 11/25

Usher in the holiday season in downtown Seattle with the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration, presented by Alaska Airlines!

MACY’S DOWNTOWN SEATTLE STARLIGHTING & FIREWORKS SHOW on Friday, November 23rd, 2018 from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Macy’s Downtown Seattle!

45000569 10156278094793037 5575874732923813888 n Events This Week in Seattle! 11/19 11/25

Join for the 62nd Annual Starlighting, followed by a magnificent fireworks display (weather permitting). Don’t miss an evening of holiday fun for everyone!

23RD ANNUAL MAGIC IN THE MARKET on Saturday, November 24th, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Pike Place Market in Seattle!

magic in the market 2017 1200x630 Events This Week in Seattle! 11/19 11/25

Be sure to participate in the Market’s longest holiday tradition! Our family-friendly Magic in the Market will feature an assortment of activities for all. The event is free (items for sale, prices vary).

2018 NATIVE NW HOLIDAY GIFT FAIR on Friday, November 23rd through Sunday, November 25th, 2018 at Duwamish Longhouse in West Seattle!

23843313 329131837555489 5670501098185275799 n Events This Week in Seattle! 11/19 11/25

Native Holiday Gift Fair – Join for 3 days of shopping In November and December at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center.  Over 25 artists and local vendors will be on hand to sell their goods.  This is a huge event every year with some fantastic and unique items that will help you complete you Christmas shopping.   Food will be on sale at this event.   Vendors can get their registration forms by contacting cindy@duwamishtribe.org. 

GEEKCRAFT EXPO SEATTLE 2018 on Saturday, November 24th through Sunday, November 25th, 2018 at Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park in Seattle!

If you’re looking for gifts for the geeks on your holiday shopping list, there is simply no better place to shop; everything for sale at GeekCraft Expo is incredibly unique, limited in quantity (i.e. NOT mass produced—this stuff is all made by hand) and TOTALLY NERDY!

CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTINGS:

November 23rd: Bellevue at Bellevue Palace

November 23rd: Seattle at Westlake Center & Macy’s Downtown

November 24th: Edmonds at Centennial Plaza

November 24th: Seattle at Pike Place Market

November 24th: Tacoma at the Broadway Center

November 25th: Olympia at Sylvester Park

 

ON-GOING HOLIDAY EVENTS:

CHRISTMAS SHIP FESTIVAL on Friday, November 23rd through Sunday, December 23rd, 2018 on Lake Washington and Puget Sound!

11 20 18 2 10 11 pm Events This Week in Seattle! 11/19 11/25

Ride onboard with the choir, or listen from shore during the Christmas Ship Festival.

ENCHANT CHRISTMAS on Friday, November 23rd through Sunday, December 30th, 2018 at Safeco Field!

11 20 18 2 11 55 pm Events This Week in Seattle! 11/19 11/25

Enchant Christmas features a maze where you look for Santa’s reindeer, an ice-skating rink, Christmas shops, food vendors, music, and lots of photos ops at Safeco Field. Children age 3 and younger are free.

WILDLIGHTS on Friday, November 23rd, 2018 through Saturday, January 5th, 2019 at the Woodland Park Zoo!

zoolights Events This Week in Seattle! 11/19 11/25

WildLights has 600,000 lights in animal shapes, real reindeer, night animals, carolers, and Santa some nights at Woodland Park Zoo.

ZOOLIGHTS on Friday, November 23rd, 2018 through Sunday, January 6th, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma!

tacoma Events This Week in Seattle! 11/19 11/25

Magical lights and a holiday tradition abound at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium!

WINTERFEST 2018 from Friday, November 23rd, 2018 through Sunday, January 6th, 2019 at the Seattle Center!

winter Events This Week in Seattle! 11/19 11/25

Connect to a world of sparkling lights, child-sized amusements and spirited entertainment at Seattle Center Winterfest, Nov. 23 – Dec. 31, in Center venues and on the grounds. Five weeks of festive, fun-filled, free and affordable activities await those in search of uplifting seasonal spirit or delightful diversion from the hustle and bustle of the holiday routine.

THE 26TH ANNUAL GINGERBREAD VILLAGE now through Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Seattle!

gingerbread village seattle 3 Events This Week in Seattle! 11/19 11/25

See elaborate displays made mostly of food at the Gingerbread Village at Sheraton Seattle Hotel, where it returns after being at City Centre last year! 

SANTA TRAIN starting on Saturday, November 24th and continuing on weekends through Mid-December in North Bend!

santa train ornamentcropped Events This Week in Seattle! 11/19 11/25

The Northwest Railway Museum runs a popular 20-minute Santa Train from North Bend to the Snoqualmie Depot for cookies and a visit with Santa.

 

Have a fantastic week and Happy Thanksgiving!!

