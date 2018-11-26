Filed Under:All American, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

REVELATIONS – The return of Layla’s (Greta Onieogou) music mogul father gives Spencer (Daniel Ezra) the perfect opportunity to give back to Crenshaw and reunite with an increasingly distant Coop (Bre-Z).  But Coop’s deepening affiliation with Shawn’s gang threatens Spencer’s good intentions. Billy (Taye Diggs), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Asher (Cody Christian) take a journey to Malibu to scout their next big rival as tensions simmer between Jordan and Asher.  Monet Mazur, Samantha Logan, Karimah Westbrook and Jalyn Hall also star.  The episode was written by Mike Herro & David Strauss & J. Stone Alston and directed by Benny Boom (#106). Original airdate: Wednesday, November 28, 2018 @ 9pm

