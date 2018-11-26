Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
We are in the final days of prep for this #BadIdea marathon. And we need your help. Please, lord, help us to make this ridiculous venture worth the pain by donating to feed the children at Badideatour.com More documentation to come in these final days. 🤕 @amicainsurance @seattlemarathon
We went to see @kingjames last night. We love @kingjames. LA’s first time seeing Bron play up close since high-school and my first time seeing the King in person, period. (EDIT): * BUT GO @laclippers! (Even though we’re at a Lakers game. When you’re gifted Lakers floor seats, you don’t not go)
In case y’all need some ideas on how to spend the rest of your Thanksgiving weekend, you can watch the latest episodes of #crazyexgirlfriend on the @thecw App. And if you’re not caught up with the first 3 seasons, you can watch those on @netflix Okay, shameless plug over. Now please enjoy one of the latest Beach Boys inspired tunes from our show, “Trapped In a Car.” A song almost every person can relate to. Written by one of our song writing team @jackdolgen and directed by our very own Dr. Roth (and writers room consultant) @gregorcorp Have a great weekend everyone! #Thanksgiving #Season4 #bingeworthy #musical #TV @cw_crazyxgf #
See you next week!
