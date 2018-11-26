Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Supergirl

KEVIN SMITH DIRECTS; NIA BEGINS TO EMBRACE HER POWERS —  Nia (Nicole Maines) has a powerful dream about Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer) but refuses to look at it as a prophetic dream and pushes it aside.  After noticing something is bothering Nia, Kara (Melissa Benoist) enlists Brainy’s (Jesse Rath) help, and the two try to persuade Nia to embrace her destiny.  Meanwhile, Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala) pays Ben Lockwood a menacing visit.  Kevin Smith directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Eric Carrasco (#408). Original airdate: Sunday, December 2nd, 2018 @ 8pm

