Supernatural -- "Unhuman Nature" -- Image Number: SN1407c_0257b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Misha Collins as Castiel, Jensen Ackles as Dean and Jared Padalecki as Sam -- Photo: Cate Cameron/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved

CARPE DIEM –  Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) track down a Shaman (guest star Dimitri Vantis), who may be able to help a friend. Nick (Mark Pellegrino) continues to spiral down a dark path as he looks for answers surrounding the deaths of his wife and son. Jack (Alexander Calvert) turns to Dean (Jensen Ackles) for help enjoying the human experience. John Showalter directed the episode written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner (#1407). Original airdate: Thursday, November 29th,

