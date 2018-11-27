Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Bustle lists 11 times Archie on Riverdale made you scream at your TV!

7c382772 a1cf 42b0 8f14 111ba15ec64c rvd302b 0468b CW Talk Around the Net: 11/19 11/25/18

EW.com gets intel from Arrowverse stars on the Elseworlds crossover!

arrowverse CW Talk Around the Net: 11/19 11/25/18

Jack Rowand/The CW

Screen Rant show how the Supernatural stars celebrated their 300th episode!

CW Talk Around the Net: 11/19 11/25/18

Deadline learns from the Jane the Virgin creator that season 5 is some of their best stuff ever!

jane the virgin 3 CW Talk Around the Net: 11/19 11/25/18

Jane The Virgin — “Chapter Eighty-One” — Image Number: JAV417c_0097.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Gina Rodriguez as Jane and Justin Baldoni as Rafael — Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The A.V. Club reports how Crazy Ex-Girlfriend keeps it simple and sweet with three non-musical duets!

11 27 18 9 21 45 am CW Talk Around the Net: 11/19 11/25/18

Rachel Bloom, Pete Gardner
Photo: Tyler Golden (The CW)

EW.com gets pumped over the news that Jane the Virgin‘s Jaime Camil is to guest star on Charmed!

11 27 18 9 27 11 am CW Talk Around the Net: 11/19 11/25/18

Vulture reports on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom ambitions to make an album of ‘Dirty, Dirty’ songs once the show is over!

rbloom CW Talk Around the Net: 11/19 11/25/18

Flaunt Magazine publishes an exclusive on All American‘s Daniel Ezra!

flaunt daniel ezra 2018 5 CW Talk Around the Net: 11/19 11/25/18

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s