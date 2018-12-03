HAPPY HOLIDAYS — Mel (Melonie Diaz) turns to Harry (Rupert Evans) for guidance after learning information about the magical world that leaves her questioning everything she knows. Galvin (Ser’Darius Blain) shows up to see Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and she is determined to not let fate get in the way of their potential relationship. Meanwhile, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) tries to keep her mom’s Christmas traditions going and is excited for Parker (Nick Hargrove) to be a part of it. Michael Lange directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin (#109). Original airdate: Sunday, December 9th, 2018 @ 9pm