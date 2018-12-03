Filed Under:Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, cw network, CW primetime, CWTV. CW11 Seattle, kstw

SKYLAR ASTIN COMES TO WEST COVINA —  Greg (Skylar Astin) returns to West Covina, which forces Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) to question things she thought she knew about people she has loved in her life.  Meanwhile, Valencia (Gabrielle Ruiz) and Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) make some shocking discoveries while at their high school reunion.  Vella Lovell, Pete Gardner, Donna Lynne Champlin and Scott Michael Foster also star.   Rene Gube wrote the episode, directed by Stuart McDonald (#408). Original airdate:  Friday, December 7th, 2018 @ 9pm

