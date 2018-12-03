View this post on Instagram

One of our staff & music writers, @jackdolgen is directing his first episode of #crazyexgirlfriend #season4 Since he was directing yesterday AND it was #themedshirtday over at the #CXG set, it was decided that the theme was to dress like Jack. Which, if you know him or glance at his pics, he usually rocks a denim jacket & jeans, a white t-shirt and his smart specs. When I showed up to set to show him my outfit, he was meditating so I had a pic taken in front of his office. 📸by @lolpert Thanks Ilana! 🤗#AsianJackDolgen #CXGFamBam #bts #fun #goodtimes #shenanigans