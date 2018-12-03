Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Dynasty, kstw

OLD HABITS DIE HARD – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) recruits her mother’s help with wedding planning, only to realize that Alexis (Nicollette Sheridan) may have ulterior motives.  Desperately missing Steven (James Mackay), Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) develops a complicated relationship with a member of the Carrington staff.  Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) discovers his dark side as he ventures into a new business partnership. Grant Show, Ana Brenda Contreras, Maddison Brown, Sam Adegoke and Alan Dale also star.   David M. Israel and Francisca X. Hu wrote the episode, which was directed by Matt Earl Beesley (#208). Original airdate: Friday, December 7th, 2018 @ 8pm 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s