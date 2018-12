According to Comicbook.com, a new tie-in comic about Riverdale is being produced that will reveal more details about the third season of Riverdale. SYFY Wire has recently revealed that Riverdale Season 3, the latest tie-in comic for the hit The CW series, will be released in March. The series is being written by Micol Ostow and drawn by Thomas Pitilli and Joe Eisma. Each issue will feature two original stories, which expand on plot points covered in this new season of the show.