E! Online compares and contrasts Riverdale‘s Archie and Arrow‘s Oliver’s time in prison!

rs 1024x759 181126165638 1024 archie arrow prison CW Talk Around the Net: 11/26 12/2/18

Teen Vogue takes note that Riverdale and Supernatural are among the top live-action TV shows in 2018 on Tumblr!

lede CW Talk Around the Net: 11/26 12/2/18

TVLine gets amped from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow mostly female season 4 cast!

lgn405b 0051b CW Talk Around the Net: 11/26 12/2/18

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — “Tagumo Attacks!!!” — Image Number: LGN405b_0051b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave, Tala Ashe as Zari, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

TVLine gets a first look at Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara as Street Fighter Maya!

arrow season 7 episode 8 maya CW Talk Around the Net: 11/26 12/2/18

Arrow — “Unmasked” — Image Number: AR708b_0375b — Pictured: Katherine McNamara as Mia — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Bustle gets intel from Riverdale‘s Skeet Ulrich on whether FP is The Gargoyle King!

358f02f9 e545 409c baf9 74f49f7cd4a2 rvd306a 0104b CW Talk Around the Net: 11/26 12/2/18

Cinema Blend talks about how The Flash revealed Cicada’s origin story to set up the 100th episode!

gargolye CW Talk Around the Net: 11/26 12/2/18

TV Guide gets an exclusive sneak peak of Legacies!

181128 jenny boyd legacies CW Talk Around the Net: 11/26 12/2/18

Legacies — “Malivore” — Image Number: LGC105b_0045bc.jpg — Pictured: Jenny Boyd as Lizzie — Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

TV Guide notes that The Flash‘s 100th episode will reveal a touching Westwallen moment!

flash CW Talk Around the Net: 11/26 12/2/18

Collider gets even more excited for the Arrowverse crossover event with the new ‘Elseworlds’ trailer!

elseworlds trailer superman slice 600x200 CW Talk Around the Net: 11/26 12/2/18

TV Guide reports 3 totally believable fan theories about the new Green Arrow‘s identity!

181119 grant gustin supergirl CW Talk Around the Net: 11/26 12/2/18

Arrow — “Elseworlds, Part 2” — Image Number: AR709d_0011r — Pictured: Grant Gustin as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

