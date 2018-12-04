Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, dc's legends of tomorrow, kstw, Legends, Legends of Tomorrow

IT’S THE RIGHT THING TO DO — After Constantine (Matt Ryan) breaks the cardinal Legend rule, you can’t change the past, he, along with Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Zari (Tala Ashe) try to deal with the ramifications without telling the rest of the Legends.  Even though Zari encourages them to just fix the problem, Constantine and Charlie are determined to find another way, but only continue to make things worse.  Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Ramona Young and Jes Macallan also star.  Ben Bray directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt (#408). Original airdate: Monday, December 10th, 2018 @ 9pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s