The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

Kevin Smith Says Supergirl Will Have a Dark Turn on Lex LuthorFans of Supergirl were surprised earlier this month when Jon Cryer was cast as the iconic DC Comics villain Lex Luthor for an upcoming storyline on The CW series.

Melissa Benoist On Supergirl's Friendship With Lena LuthorMelissa Benoist On Supergirl's Friendship With Lena Luthor

Top 10 Things Bohemian Rhapsody Got Factually Right and WrongWe’ll be looking at which moments from the 2018 Queen biopic were based on reality and which were fictionally dramatized for the screen.

Top 10 Little Known Phobias That Would Make Great Horror MoviesFor this list, we’re focusing on phobias that are painfully real to some, and that would likely shock modern horror viewers under the right circumstances. WatchMojo counts down the Top 10 Little Known Phobias That Would Make Great Horror Movies.

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

The CW Releases "Elseworlds" Crossover Teasers!

Arrow Gives Fans First Look At Street Fighter MayaOliver Queen is now out of Super Max Prison, and presumably ready to re-don his Green Arrow hood and start taking back his city. Arrow fans now have a variety of special events to look forward to from the rest of season 7

Top 10 Famous Houses From Movies and TV You Could Have Actually OwnedCountdown of the Top 10 Houses from Movies and TV You Could Have Actually Owned.