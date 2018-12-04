See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

GREAT FIGGY PUDDING CAROLING COMPETITION on Friday, December 7th, 2018 from 6 to 8:30pm at Westlake Center in Downtown Seattle!

Figgy’s fun! Join for one of Seattle’s most magical and festive nights. This heart-warming tradition attracts nearly 10,000 people every year to enjoy holiday music. Figgy helps. The event raises funds for the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank which offer free meals, free groceries, one-on-one counseling and other services to our low-income and homeless neighbors in need.

GEEKWIRE GALA 2018 on Thursday, December 6th, 2018 from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. at The Showbox!

Join at the historic, art deco venue The Showbox at the Market, to celebrate the region’s tech community in style. You’ll see familiar faces, make new friends and enjoy an evening of conversation, tasty treats and festive cocktails with great music in the heart of Seattle.

WINTER SOLSTICE BEER FEST on Friday, December 7th through Saturday, December 8th, 2018 at Magnuson Park!

Grab a pint or taste your way through the impressive beer line-up featuring over 30 local and regional breweries under the big tent at the beautiful, historic Magnuson Park Hangar 30 with live music and over 150 booths inside (free to enter and enjoy).

WINTER SOLSTICE NIGHT MARKET on Friday, December 7th through Saturday, December 8th at Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park!

Seattle’s only indoor Winter Solstice Night Market debuts December 7-8th over 100 local pop-ups showcasing handmade, vintage to delicious street food with music and libations.

COOKIEFEST 2018 on Saturday, December 8th, 2018 from 11 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at Seattle Center!

Join for our most delicious fundraiser of the year! CookieFest 2018 is a gathering of the area’s most talented and generous bakers. The annual pop-up bake sale is a cookie-lovers’ holiday dream come true!

14TH ANNUAL DICKENS FESTIVAL AT STADIUM on Saturday, December 8th, 2018 from Noon to 4 p.m.

Dickens Festival at Stadium has characters in Victorian costumes, puppet shows, dressed up dogs, music, drums, and dancers in Tacoma’s Stadium District.

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY FESTIVAL on Saturday, December 8th, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the WW Seymour Botanical Conservatory!

An Annual tradition of celebrating Tacoma’s very own Victorian-Styled conservatory! They’ll host live music from 20/20 A Cappella, Tim Bertsch and The Clover Creek Ramblers throughout the day. And they’ll have their first Victorian selfie salon, create a tussie-mussie (just after you learn what a tussie mussie is) and delight in light refreshments at your new favorite holiday festival.

ANNUAL GREEN LAKE PATHWAY OF LIGHTS on Saturday, December 8th, 2018 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Green Lake in Seattle!

Come join for this FREE holiday event for the whole family! Stroll the glimmering Green Lake circuit, paths, and docks which will be lit with thousands of twinkling candles. And while you wander through the magic of the sparkling lights, enjoy complimentary refreshments and live holiday music. If the weather is good they’ll have hot air balloons again from 4:30-5:30pm only. You can also visit and like the Green Lake Pathway of Lights Facebook Page for updates on the event!

ON-GOING HOLIDAY EVENTS:

CHRISTMAS SHIP FESTIVAL now through Sunday, December 23rd, 2018 on Lake Washington and Puget Sound!

Ride onboard with the choir, or listen from shore during the Christmas Ship Festival.

ENCHANT CHRISTMAS now through Sunday, December 30th, 2018 at Safeco Field!

Enchant Christmas features a maze where you look for Santa’s reindeer, an ice-skating rink, Christmas shops, food vendors, music, and lots of photos ops at Safeco Field. Children age 3 and younger are free.

WILDLIGHTS now through Saturday, January 5th, 2019 at the Woodland Park Zoo!

WildLights has 600,000 lights in animal shapes, real reindeer, night animals, carolers, and Santa some nights at Woodland Park Zoo.

ZOOLIGHTS now through Sunday, January 6th, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma!

Magical lights and a holiday tradition abound at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium!

WINTERFEST 2018 now through Sunday, January 6th, 2019 at the Seattle Center!

Connect to a world of sparkling lights, child-sized amusements and spirited entertainment at Seattle Center Winterfest, Nov. 23 – Dec. 31, in Center venues and on the grounds. Five weeks of festive, fun-filled, free and affordable activities await those in search of uplifting seasonal spirit or delightful diversion from the hustle and bustle of the holiday routine.

THE 26TH ANNUAL GINGERBREAD VILLAGE now through Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Seattle!

See elaborate displays made mostly of food at the Gingerbread Village at Sheraton Seattle Hotel, where it returns after being at City Centre last year!

SANTA TRAIN on weekends through Mid-December in North Bend!

The Northwest Railway Museum runs a popular 20-minute Santa Train from North Bend to the Snoqualmie Depot for cookies and a visit with Santa.

SEATTLE HOLIDAY LIGHTS & LORE TOUR on Thursday, November 29th through Sunday, December 30th, 2018 on the mini-bus near Westlake Center!

Unlock the magic of the season with Tours Northwest on a 2-hour Seattle Holiday Lights & Lore Tour! Learn the history behind your favorite holiday traditions while you make your way through local Seattle neighborhoods, showing off the best bright lights in the city. Grab a hot cocoa before jumping on board our warm, festive mini coach and let your guide show off the holiday spirit of downtown Seattle, Candy Cane Lane and more on this 2-hour tour.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTING FESTIVAL 2018 on Fri 11/30, Sat & Sun 12/1-12/2, Fri, Sat & Sun 12/7-12/9, and Fri, Sat & Sun 12/14-12/16 in Leavenworth!

On Friday evenings the lights are all on! Live musical performances of your favorite Christmas songs fill the streets, St. Nickolaus arrives at 4:30pm at the Front Street Gazebo, who welcomes children young and old with the story of his legacy and “gold” for the good boys and girls! Please note: There is no Lighting Ceremony on Friday’s; lights remain lit.

GARDEN D’LIGHTS now through Sunday, December 30th, 2018 at Bellevue Botanical Garden in Bellevue!

Garden d’Lights features over half a million sparkling lights formed into the whimsical shapes of plants, flowers, birds, animals, and cascading waterfalls set amid the natural beauty of the Bellevue Botanical Garden.

HOLIDAY TEA now through Sunday, December 23rd and Wednesday, December 26th through Sunday, December 30th, 2018 in the Fireside Room at the Hotel Sorrento!

For more than a hundred years, Hotel Sorrento has delighted Seattle with holiday festivities! Our Fireside Room welcomes with joyful holiday decor, and bustles with song and activity. Join us this season as we feature events that are sure to create magical holiday memories.

31ST ANNUAL ISSAQUAH REINDEER FESTIVAL now through Sunday, December 23rd, 2018 at Cougar Mountain Zoo in Issaquah!

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays with family and friends! Take part in the most unique annual holiday celebration in the Northwest, offering excitement and fun for everyone!

Have a fantastic week!!