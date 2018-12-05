INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 11: (EDITOR\'S NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
The warning comes after the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, failed to appear in arraignment court Monday for her alleged involvement in a fight at a Flushing, New York strip club in August. A spokesperson for the Queens District Attorney’s Office told CNN that “no formal motion” was made to issue a bench warrant for Cardi B’s arrest, but a warrant could be issued if she does not show up to court later this week.