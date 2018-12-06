SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 29: Chris Hemsworth attends the red carpet of the closure gala during 66th San Sebastian Film Festival at Kursaal on September 29, 2018 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
The upcoming “Men in Black” reboot starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson is reportedly titled “Men in Black International.” More than two decades after Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith played the coolest alien hunters on earth, the “Men in Black” franchise is getting a spinoff/reboot with a new lead cast.