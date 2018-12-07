Ready. Set. Glam time!
‘Tis the season to be festive – especially with a holiday party wardrobe! From charity galas, friend + family gatherings to cocktail parties, chic glam will be ready to jingle and mingle with you all the way through Christmas.
I’m a fashionista who is 100% obsessed with comfy chic styles. But, even during the holidays, I know I have to step outside of my comfort zone…just a little.
So, I’ve rounded up 3 traditional holiday styles, you’re already warmed up to over the years, and am introducing them to new ways to wear them for 2018. This way, it will be easy for you to peel you away from your latest Netflix & Hallmark Channel Christmas movie and into a dazzling holiday get-up.
1. Classic Velvet Meet Jumpsuits
Every holiday, velvet is a go-to. The rich texture is ideal for bold holiday reds, greens and blues. Sexy, sassy and spirited. If you want to elevate the classic trend, try a velvet jumpsuit. Normally, we see this favorite in sleek dresses but velvet jumpsuits are #winning as a holiday hit this year.
"With my husband being a musician, our holiday season revolves around music and there's always an excuse to get dressed up for a holiday concert or event. I love rich textures like velvet and this jumpsuit is already one of my favorite holiday looks. And of course, a holiday look isn't complete without a red lip!"
2. Sassy Sequins Meet Two-Pieces
Silver & gold. I LOVE holiday sequins best in champagne & silver hues. Whether the sequin patterns are big or small, a sequin shine is glamorous and pretty as a present. This year, I am loving it as a two-piece duo. For instance, a sequin skirt paired with a silk, flowy sleeve shirt warrants for an A+ through the New Year.
"The party season is on, sequins ready! ✨✨✨"
"Bold orange sweaters and gold sequin skirts for the win 🧡💛"
3. Statement Print Meet Leopard
The 2018 statement print of the year is definitely merry & bright this holiday season. If you are not a velvet or sequin type of gal, your solution may very well be a statement leopard print. It’s subtly sexy and confidently festive. A long-sleeve leopard dress allows you to choose foxy over flashy without compromising your holiday glam goals.
My holiday traditional meets trendy style number one pick is a leopard print dress. Which one do you favor? Velvet, sequins or leopard?