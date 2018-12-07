Actress Natalie Portman arrives for the premiere of the film \"Vox Lux\" presented in competition on September 4, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images) Actress Natalie Portman arrives for the premiere of the film \"Vox Lux\" presented in competition on September 4, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)

Ready. Set. Glam time!

‘Tis the season to be festive – especially with a holiday party wardrobe! From charity galas, friend + family gatherings to cocktail parties, chic glam will be ready to jingle and mingle with you all the way through Christmas.

I’m a fashionista who is 100% obsessed with comfy chic styles. But, even during the holidays, I know I have to step outside of my comfort zone…just a little.

So, I’ve rounded up 3 traditional holiday styles, you’re already warmed up to over the years, and am introducing them to new ways to wear them for 2018. This way, it will be easy for you to peel you away from your latest Netflix & Hallmark Channel Christmas movie and into a dazzling holiday get-up.

1. Classic Velvet Meet Jumpsuits

Every holiday, velvet is a go-to. The rich texture is ideal for bold holiday reds, greens and blues. Sexy, sassy and spirited. If you want to elevate the classic trend, try a velvet jumpsuit. Normally, we see this favorite in sleek dresses but velvet jumpsuits are #winning as a holiday hit this year.

2. Sassy Sequins Meet Two-Pieces

Silver & gold. I LOVE holiday sequins best in champagne & silver hues. Whether the sequin patterns are big or small, a sequin shine is glamorous and pretty as a present. This year, I am loving it as a two-piece duo. For instance, a sequin skirt paired with a silk, flowy sleeve shirt warrants for an A+ through the New Year.

3. Statement Print Meet Leopard

The 2018 statement print of the year is definitely merry & bright this holiday season. If you are not a velvet or sequin type of gal, your solution may very well be a statement leopard print. It’s subtly sexy and confidently festive. A long-sleeve leopard dress allows you to choose foxy over flashy without compromising your holiday glam goals.

My holiday traditional meets trendy style number one pick is a leopard print dress. Which one do you favor? Velvet, sequins or leopard?