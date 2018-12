The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

The CW Releases "Elseworlds" Crossover Teasers!

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

'Riverdale': Robin Givens Says It's 'So Amazing' To Work With Mark Consuelos & Skeet Ulrich"Riverdale" star Robin Givens talks with Access Live about starring in the hit show. "Riverdale" airs on Wednesdays at 8 on The CW.

Grant Gustin & Candice Patton Talk "The Flash" 100th EpisodeThe "Flash" stars discuss the CW series' major milestone. Plus, hear what Candice has to say about surviving to the 100th episode.

New Arrowverse 'Elseworlds' Poster ArrivesThe heroes of the Arrowverse team up with Batwoman in a brand-new poster for this year's "Elseworlds" crossover event. This will mark the third time the heroes have banded together, outside of guest appearances in each other's shows.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow - "Legends of To-Meow-Meow"

John Barrowman Back In 'I'm A Celebrity' CampRecurring "Arrow" star John Barrowman has returned to the 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' camp after being taken to hospital following a fall.

The Real Science of 'The Empire Strikes Back'What is scientifically possible in the movie "the Empire Strikes Back" and what is movie hokum?