bumblebee poster art Bumblebee Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

To get your complimentary passes to the screening of “BUMBLEBEE” go to the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Monday, December 17th, 2018 @ 6:30PM
Seattle, WA
Link to passes:

BUMBLEBEE

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken.  When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

Movie trailer:

Movie release date: Friday, December 21st, 2018

