The Flash and Green Arrow have switched identities in this week’s “Elseworlds” crossover, and it looks like the event has even caught the attention of some of DC’s big-screen stars. A new TV spot for the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover has debuted online, which shows Aquaman star Jason Momoa talking about the event in a unique way. Momoa wonders which DC hero Arthur Curry/Aquaman would switch bodies with, before deciding to leave that up to Oliver and Barry.