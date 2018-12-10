According to Comicbook.com, the “Transformers” spinoff movie “Bumblebee” has debuted on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes with a 100 percent fresh rating. That’s based on just 12 reviews, but it is in line with online reactions from audiences that say “Bumblebee” is the best Transformers movie yet (as of when the video was created – it’s 95% 20 fresh – 1 rotten – at the time of posting). “Bumblebee” takes place in 1987, 20 years before the events of the first “Transformers” movie. The spin-off also includes Autobots leader Optimus Prime and several of the enemy Decepticons.