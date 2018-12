The Flash - "Elseworlds, Part 1"

The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

"Bumblebee" Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

Arrow - "Elseworlds, Part 2"

Grant Gustin & Candice Patton Talk "The Flash" 100th EpisodeThe "Flash" stars discuss the CW series' major milestone. Plus, hear what Candice has to say about surviving to the 100th episode.

"The Flash" 100th Episode: What's Next?Candice Patton, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Grant Gustin and more sound off on what's to come after The CW series' major milestone.

'A Star is Born' Joins American Film Institute's List Of Tops Films Of 2018Musical drama “A Star is Born,” superhero movie “Black Panther” and horror flick “A Quiet Place” were named as some of the 10 best films of 2018 by the American Film Institute.

Dynasty - Show Description