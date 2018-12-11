PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 10: Actress Naomi Scott speaks at Disney ABC Television Group\'s TCA \"Winter Press Tour\" Panels at The Langham Hotel on January 10, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

According to ComicBook.com, the Charlie’s Angels reboot is one step closer to landing in theaters. Over the weekend, actress Naomi Scott posted to Twitter that she had wrapped filming on the production. The star simply wrote “That’s a wrap” and accompanied the simple phrase with 3 women emojis. 🙅🏾‍♀️🙅‍♀️🙅🏻‍♀️.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the new Charlie’s Angels features Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart, and newcomer Ella Balinska as the titular trio of heroes.