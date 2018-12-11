Filed Under:advanced movie screening, cw11 seattle, Focus Features, kstw, movie screening, On the Basis of Sex, RBG, Ruth Bader Ginsburg

on the basis of sex poster art On the Basis of Sex Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

To get your complimentary passes to the screening of “ON THE BASIS OF SEX” go to the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.focusfeaturesscreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Tuesday, December 18th, 2018 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA
http://focusfeaturesscreenings.com/bnpiN37973

ON THE BASIS OF SEX

The film tells the inspiring and spirited true story of young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she teams with her husband Marty to bring a ground-breaking case before the US Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination.  The film premieres as Justice Ginsburg notes her 25th anniversary on the Supreme Court.

Movie trailer:

Movie release date: Tuesday, December 25th, 2018

