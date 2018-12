The Flash - "Elseworlds, Part 1"

The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

Supergirl - "Elseworlds, Part 3"

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

Grant Gustin & Candice Patton Talk "The Flash" 100th EpisodeThe "Flash" stars discuss the CW series' major milestone. Plus, hear what Candice has to say about surviving to the 100th episode.

'Batwoman' Pilot May Have Film Date

Arrow - "Elseworlds, Part 2"

'Riverdale': Robin Givens Says It's 'So Amazing' To Work With Mark Consuelos & Skeet Ulrich"Riverdale" star Robin Givens talks with Access Live about starring in the hit show. "Riverdale" airs on Wednesdays at 8 on The CW.

18 Of Our Favorite Breakout Stars From 2018With the year coming to an end, Access is taking a look back at some of our favorite breakout stars from 2018

Mark Hamill Pulls A Fast One On Star Wars FanStar Wars: Episode IX, which we know blessedly little about - including the title of the film.