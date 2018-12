According to CNN.com, “Charlie Sheen is celebrating one year of sobriety. The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal a photo of his Alcoholics Anonymous sobriety coin.” He wrote along with his Twitter post, “so, THIS happened yesterday! a fabulous moment, in my renewed journey.” In 2011, Sheen was fired from ‘Two and a Half Men,’ for his substance abuse. During his bender, he criticized psychologists and programs like AA. He has since recovered and is thankful for their services.