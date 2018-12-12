ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

THE HOLDERNESS FAMILY HOSTS – This all new special features the Holderness Family, the viral video family that rose to internet fame with their viral hit “Christmas Jammies.” The Holderness family will guide the audience through this special which will showcase video greeting cards from around the world. From agencies and companies, to families and friends, and everything in between, this special will feature some of the most memorable holiday videos from around the globe. Executive producers are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton. Original airdate: Tuesday, December 18th, 2018 @ 9pm