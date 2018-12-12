Previously posted speculation is confirmed. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is trading in his baseball bat for a colt revolver, as he once again prepares to hunt monsters and demons with his two favorite sons.

Comicbook.com confirms, John Winchester is officially returning to “Supernatural.” On Wednesday, the CW announced Morgan would be reprising his role of John Winchester, father of Sam and Dean, in Supernatural’s upcoming 300th episode. The actor portrayed the character for 12 episodes over the course of the first couple of seasons.