SEATTLE, December 7, 2018 – ‘Tis the season of giving at your independently owned and operated Papa John’s! Puget Sound area Papa John’s Pizza is joining forces with Rick Rizzs’ Toys for Kids to promote a Holiday Toy Drive during the month of December.

To make this holiday season one to remember, now through December 31st, drop off any new, unwrapped toy at your local Papa John’s Pizza and you will also get a Free Large Specialty or 3-Topping Pizza on your next purchase of $10 or more.

Rick Rizzs’ Toys for Kids gives the gift of toys and more to the homeless and disadvantaged children during the holiday season and throughout the year. Papa John’s Pizza is proud to help Toys for Kids on their mission to make kids smile and fill their lives with love and laughter. Each toy directly benefits children in need throughout Western Washington. To learn more about Toys for Kids visit tfkseattle.org.

“Papa John’s is incredibly excited to expand our partnership with Toys For Kids and support the Holiday Toy Drive,” said Ed Taliaferro, local franchisee, and President of the Western Washington Papa John’s Co-Op. “We feel that this partnership will provide endless smiles and make a difference to those who have not been forgotten during this holiday season.”

The giving doesn’t stop there! Papa John’s customers can support Rick Rizzs’ Toys for Kids all year long with the Toys for Kids special! Buy any two regular size side items for $5.99 each, and $1 of your order total is donated to Toys for Kids. Use promo code TOY599 at papajohns.com to order.

Visit http://www.papajohns.com to find a store near you or order online, today.

About Papa John’s Western Washington

Locally owned and operated, Papa John’s Pizza Western Washington has been a member of the community since 1999 and have over 1,000 dedicated and diverse Team Members who strive for quality in every aspect of the Papa John’s customer experience.

About Papa John’s

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company. In 2018, consumers rated Papa John’s No. 1 in product and service quality among national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For 17 of the past 19 years, consumers have rated Papa John’s No. 1 in customer satisfaction among national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa John’s at http://www.papajohns.com.