Filed Under:Christmas Parade, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

TWO-HOUR SPECIAL

NANCY O’DELL SERVES AS GRAND MARSHAL FOR THE 87th ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE – The “Largest Christmas Celebration in America” is hosted by popular personalities Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with special co-hosts Elizabeth Stanton and Garrett Clayton.  A true Hollywood tradition, the parade features larger-than-life inflatable character balloons, and celebrity-filled cars making the heralded trek down the three-mile parade route down Hollywood Boulevard.  The special also includes live musical performances that will take place on two stages.   The celebration is presented and produced by Associated Television International. Original airdate: Friday, December 14th, 2018 @ 8pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s