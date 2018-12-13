Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Cinema Blend learns from Stephen Amell that The Flash Suit is even more uncomfortable than the Arrow suit!

arrow CW Talk Around the Net: 12/3 12/9/18

Deadline shines the spotlight on Jessica Meraz, a newly cast villain on Supergirl!

3711755642866187130 CW Talk Around the Net: 12/3 12/9/18

TV Guide counts off the best TV shows of 2018, including Jane the Virgin!

jane the virgin 4x10 CW Talk Around the Net: 12/3 12/9/18

photo credit: The CW

Entertainment Weekly ranks the best 15 episodes of The Flash!

fla406b 0127b CW Talk Around the Net: 12/3 12/9/18

The Flash — “When Harry Met Harry…” — Image Number: FLA406b_0127b.jpg — Pictured: Grant Gustin as The Flash — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Collider hears from Elizabeth Tulloch and what it was like playing Lois Lane in the ‘Elseworlds‘ crossover!

superman lois lane tyler hoechlin elizabeth tulloch slice 600x200 CW Talk Around the Net: 12/3 12/9/18

Vulture invites you to watch Riley Keough meet Riverdale‘s Archie and Jughead!

riverdale CW Talk Around the Net: 12/3 12/9/18

Entertainment Weekly gets a first look at Skylar Astin playing a new, sober Greg in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

skylar CW Talk Around the Net: 12/3 12/9/18

POPSUGAR wants to you vote for your favorite CW couple of 2018!

tmp UoujVp 4eb08cb4a70b7a13 Barry and Iris The Flash CW Talk Around the Net: 12/3 12/9/18

Collider hears from Caity Lotz and Dominic Purcell on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow “Embrazing the Crazy!”

legends of tomorrow season 3 slice 600x200 CW Talk Around the Net: 12/3 12/9/18

E! Online tells all that Legacies is a refreshing take on supernatural love stories!

rs 1024x683 181206190814 1024x683.legacies jenny boyd quincy fouse lp.12618 CW Talk Around the Net: 12/3 12/9/18

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s