Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Cinema Blend learns from Stephen Amell that The Flash Suit is even more uncomfortable than the Arrow suit!

Deadline shines the spotlight on Jessica Meraz, a newly cast villain on Supergirl!

TV Guide counts off the best TV shows of 2018, including Jane the Virgin!

Entertainment Weekly ranks the best 15 episodes of The Flash!

Collider hears from Elizabeth Tulloch and what it was like playing Lois Lane in the ‘Elseworlds‘ crossover!

Vulture invites you to watch Riley Keough meet Riverdale‘s Archie and Jughead!

Entertainment Weekly gets a first look at Skylar Astin playing a new, sober Greg in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

POPSUGAR wants to you vote for your favorite CW couple of 2018!

Collider hears from Caity Lotz and Dominic Purcell on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow “Embrazing the Crazy!”

E! Online tells all that Legacies is a refreshing take on supernatural love stories!