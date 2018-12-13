See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SEATTLE SANTACON 2018 on Saturday, December 15th, 2018 from Noon to 2:00 a.m. in Seattle!

This Saturday, paint the town red and white with over 2,000 people parading through the Downtown Seattle area! SantaCon is an annual mass gathering of people dressed in Santa Claus costumes parading publicly on streets and inside locations in cities around the world. The focus is on spontaneity and creativity, while having a good time and spreading cheer and goodwill. This is much more than a pub crawl, and every time you call it that, a sugar plum fairy dies!

RENEGADE CRAFT FAIR on Saturday, December 15th and Sunday, December 16th, 2018 at Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park!

The Renegade Craft Fair offers indie crafts, food trucks, and DJ music at Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park. Repeats in July. Free.

WINTER FEAST HOLIDAY BAZAAR on Sunday, December 16th, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fremont Sunday Market!

Seattle’s favorite outdoor winter holiday bazaar returns to Fremont on December 16th! Join curbside with local street food for winter brunch & local shops for your holiday gift ideas!

ON-GOING HOLIDAY EVENTS:

CHRISTMAS SHIP FESTIVAL now through Sunday, December 23rd, 2018 on Lake Washington and Puget Sound!

Ride onboard with the choir, or listen from shore during the Christmas Ship Festival.

ENCHANT CHRISTMAS now through Sunday, December 30th, 2018 at Safeco Field!

Enchant Christmas features a maze where you look for Santa’s reindeer, an ice-skating rink, Christmas shops, food vendors, music, and lots of photos ops at Safeco Field. Children age 3 and younger are free.

WILDLIGHTS now through Saturday, January 5th, 2019 at the Woodland Park Zoo!

WildLights has 600,000 lights in animal shapes, real reindeer, night animals, carolers, and Santa some nights at Woodland Park Zoo.

ZOOLIGHTS now through Sunday, January 6th, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma!

Magical lights and a holiday tradition abound at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium!

WINTERFEST 2018 now through Sunday, January 6th, 2019 at the Seattle Center!

Connect to a world of sparkling lights, child-sized amusements and spirited entertainment at Seattle Center Winterfest, Nov. 23 – Dec. 31, in Center venues and on the grounds. Five weeks of festive, fun-filled, free and affordable activities await those in search of uplifting seasonal spirit or delightful diversion from the hustle and bustle of the holiday routine.

THE 26TH ANNUAL GINGERBREAD VILLAGE now through Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Seattle!

See elaborate displays made mostly of food at the Gingerbread Village at Sheraton Seattle Hotel, where it returns after being at City Centre last year!

SANTA TRAIN on weekends through Mid-December in North Bend!

The Northwest Railway Museum runs a popular 20-minute Santa Train from North Bend to the Snoqualmie Depot for cookies and a visit with Santa.

SEATTLE HOLIDAY LIGHTS & LORE TOUR on Thursday, November 29th through Sunday, December 30th, 2018 on the mini-bus near Westlake Center!

Unlock the magic of the season with Tours Northwest on a 2-hour Seattle Holiday Lights & Lore Tour! Learn the history behind your favorite holiday traditions while you make your way through local Seattle neighborhoods, showing off the best bright lights in the city. Grab a hot cocoa before jumping on board our warm, festive mini coach and let your guide show off the holiday spirit of downtown Seattle, Candy Cane Lane and more on this 2-hour tour.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTING FESTIVAL 2018 on Fri 11/30, Sat & Sun 12/1-12/2, Fri, Sat & Sun 12/7-12/9, and Fri, Sat & Sun 12/14-12/16 in Leavenworth!

On Friday evenings the lights are all on! Live musical performances of your favorite Christmas songs fill the streets, St. Nickolaus arrives at 4:30pm at the Front Street Gazebo, who welcomes children young and old with the story of his legacy and “gold” for the good boys and girls! Please note: There is no Lighting Ceremony on Friday’s; lights remain lit.

GARDEN D’LIGHTS now through Sunday, December 30th, 2018 at Bellevue Botanical Garden in Bellevue!

Garden d’Lights features over half a million sparkling lights formed into the whimsical shapes of plants, flowers, birds, animals, and cascading waterfalls set amid the natural beauty of the Bellevue Botanical Garden.

HOLIDAY TEA now through Sunday, December 23rd and Wednesday, December 26th through Sunday, December 30th, 2018 in the Fireside Room at the Hotel Sorrento!

For more than a hundred years, Hotel Sorrento has delighted Seattle with holiday festivities! Our Fireside Room welcomes with joyful holiday decor, and bustles with song and activity. Join us this season as we feature events that are sure to create magical holiday memories.

31ST ANNUAL ISSAQUAH REINDEER FESTIVAL now through Sunday, December 23rd, 2018 at Cougar Mountain Zoo in Issaquah!

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays with family and friends! Take part in the most unique annual holiday celebration in the Northwest, offering excitement and fun for everyone!

SNOWFLAKE LANE FEATURING A NIGHTLY PARADE now through Monday, December 24th, 2018 at 7 p.m. at The Bellevue Collection in Bellevue!

Experience the wonder of falling snow, dazzling lights, festive music, toy drummers and dancers, and see all your favorite characters!

Celebrate the season at Snowflake Lane – the region’s most festive holiday scene.

WILD WAVES HOLIDAY WITH LIGHTS now through Wednesday, December 30th, 2018 at Wild Waves!

See colorful displays with a million lights, and go on rides at Holiday with Lights in Federal Way.

Have a fantastic week!!