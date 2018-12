Uproxx reports that Lucrecia Martel, one of the directors who was considered as the director of “Black Widow” slammed Marvel movies. Martel was one of 70 female directors in running to direct Scarlett Johansson in the action thriller “Black Widow.” Martel asked if Marvel would change the special effects planned for the movie. She finds all the laser lights “horrible.” Martel also wanted changes made to the soundtrack, as she finds Marvel soundtracks “horrendous.”