DC Universe’s “Stargirl” has just revealed another big casting, as it’s now been reported that “S.W.A.T.‘s” Lou Ferrigno Jr. is joining “Stargirl” as the Golden Age version of Hourman. Here’s the specific breakdown on the character, per TV Line: “Specifically, Ferrigno Jr. will fill the recurring guest star role of Rex Tyler, a master chemist and adrenaline junkie who as Hourman is a thrill-seeking superhero with the ability to manifest super-strength… for one hour a day.”