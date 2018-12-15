Now that the CW’s “Elseworlds” crossover event is over – if you missed it, you can catch it here – let’s take a look at what happens in the DC universe when it is freed from the chains on continuity and creativity reigns supreme.

Welcome to WatchMojo.com and today we’ll be counting down our picks for the Top 10 Craziest DC Elseworlds Stories. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most interesting, thought-provoking and downright insane stories from DC Comics’ Elseworlds imprint. Although there are several other classic DC tales that take place outside of established canon, we will only be considering stories that carry the official Elseworlds stamp.