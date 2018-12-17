Comments
Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars "Tweets Of The Week" – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Head over to @HelloBeautiful pic.twitter.com/btsXC8s43d
— #WHOiSBREZ (@BREZOFFICIAL) December 13, 2018
Thnx for the love on my new Supersuit 😝 #LIGHTNING #BlackLightning pic.twitter.com/K9eLw907mR
— China Anne McClain (@chinamcclain) December 14, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Ahhhhh finally! Baby sis is suited up! Meet Lightning! #BlackLightning ⚡️🔥 @chinamcclain
A post shared by Nafessa Williams (@nafessawilliams) on
Every time I see commercials for the show Jersey Shore or Floribama Shore, it makes me feel mentally exhausted. And grateful for my homebody tendencies.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) December 13, 2018
How you supposed to get dates with a name like Scooter?
— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) December 14, 2018
View this post on Instagram
I only deemed it necessary to take pictures of people being goofuses during the crossover—I’m talking to you, @grantgust (And in @rubyrose case, well she’s just being cute and little in a massive chair) 👍 k byyyye #elseworlds
A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on
I have to say… While doing the voiceover for my puppet…I may have ground my true calling🤷♀️ #LegendsofToMeowMeow pic.twitter.com/eCrKxVUEQN
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) December 11, 2018
#PuppetsOfTomorrow !!!
My first studio recording! 😂🎤
— Brandon Routh (@BrandonJRouth) December 11, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Beers, pals, & laughs 🍻Another good time @familybusinessbeerco #gumball #familybusinessbeerco
A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on
The #DisneyOnIce folks brought my kid up to help Rapunzel light a lantern, everyone in the arena who wasn’t watching her saw me cry. pic.twitter.com/VRiJkn1Zs9
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) December 15, 2018
Ad-lib. pic.twitter.com/J5uniTs7sj
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) December 11, 2018
Liv and Peyton wishing y’all a chill holiday season. #iZombie pic.twitter.com/x6CUYHEkAa
— Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) December 15, 2018
Elaine, is that you? pic.twitter.com/cvymtbEaOI
— Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) December 15, 2018
With over SIX years of kissing experience, it’s safe to say I know what I’m doing. DM me for tips that will leave them saying “why?” pic.twitter.com/ez7jaMYwqr
— Robert Buckley (@robertbuckley) December 10, 2018
Ravi finds himself in yet another love triangle this season…#iZOMBiE pic.twitter.com/AGaFF7pPl4
— Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) December 13, 2018
When my husband says he’s making dinner tonight… pic.twitter.com/dRX5KkGDBi
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) December 14, 2018
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Candice Patton (@candicepatton) on
Me posing super natural outside my beautiful #nyc hotel @TheKnickNYC 👌🏼🏨😍 #theknickerbocker @Moncler 📸 by @rmdlife / Posando súper natural afuera de mi hotel en #newyork #theknicknyc #moncler pic.twitter.com/FB5VH3qkUF
— Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) December 15, 2018
Welcome home baby 😍🏄🏽♂️ @TeenChoiceFOX #teenchoice and thank you again guys 🙏🏼☺️🕺🏽🎉 / Por fin llegó! Y nuevamente gracias a tod@s 😘 / Chegou! Muito obrigado galera 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/iKuctCUBYg
— Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) December 8, 2018
I read some of my tweets and it comes off like I think I know what I’m talking about but I want to be very clear that I haven’t the slightest clue EVER.
— brett dier (@Brettdier) December 13, 2018
