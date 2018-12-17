Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Hollywood Reporter tells how The Flash‘s ‘Elseworlds’ episode paid homage to Smallville!

TV Guide praises DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for proving it’s in a league of its own!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — “Legends of To-Meow-Meow” — Image Number: LGN408a_0193br.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Nerdist thinks Batwoman and Supergirl should be The CW’s new heroic partnership and explains why!

E! Online wants you to put the new Roswell, New Mexico poster on your wall because it’s stinkin’ beautiful!

Cosmopolitan tells all about the CW’s Roswell reboot, Roswell, New Mexico!

The Wrap gives viewers a heads up that next years’ crossover is already set up and titled, ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’!

Deadline gets pumped for Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprising his John Winchester role on an upcoming episode of Supernatural!

Slate Magazine is in love with the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend high school (reunion) musical-themed midseason finale!

