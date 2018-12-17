’TIS THE SEASON (FOR A MANHUNT) – As the Carringtons track down a dangerous enemy on Christmas Eve, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Blake (Grant Show) clash on how to best handle the situation, stirring up unresolved grievances. Meanwhile, Cristal (Ana Brenda Contreras) suspects Alexis (Nicollette Sheridan) may not be telling the whole truth to the authorities, and Kirby (Maddison Brown) is cast out by Anders (Alan Dale) for having an immature reaction to the grave situation at hand. Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Adegoke and Robert Christopher Riley also star. Christopher Fife and Paula Sabbaga wrote the episode, which was directed by Melanie Mayron (#209). Original airdate