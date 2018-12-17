Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Dynasty, kstw

’TIS THE SEASON (FOR A MANHUNT) –  As the Carringtons track down a dangerous enemy on Christmas Eve, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Blake (Grant Show) clash on how to best handle the situation, stirring up unresolved grievances.  Meanwhile, Cristal (Ana Brenda Contreras) suspects Alexis (Nicollette Sheridan) may not be telling the whole truth to the authorities, and Kirby (Maddison Brown) is cast out by Anders (Alan Dale) for having an immature reaction to the grave situation at hand. Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Adegoke and Robert Christopher Riley also star.   Christopher Fife and Paula Sabbaga wrote the episode, which was directed by Melanie Mayron (#209).  Original airdate

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s