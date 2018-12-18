See what’s coming up in and around town during the week of Christmas and New Year’s in Seattle!

JINGLE BELL RUN on Monday, December 24th, 2018 at Wright Park in Tacoma!

You know the drill: it’s Dec. 24, the shopping is finished, the presents are wrapped, and the kids are bouncing off the walls with excitement. We’ll help you hit the pause button on the holiday hustle and bustle. Come enjoy a much-deserved break while the kids burn off energy at the Jingle Bell Run, the final race in the 2018 Run the Parks series. This holiday event is a family favorite and a great way to spend active time outdoors during the busy holiday season.

ON-GOING HOLIDAY EVENTS:

ENCHANT CHRISTMAS now through Sunday, December 30th, 2018 at Safeco Field!

Enchant Christmas features a maze where you look for Santa’s reindeer, an ice-skating rink, Christmas shops, food vendors, music, and lots of photos ops at Safeco Field. Children age 3 and younger are free.

WILDLIGHTS now through Saturday, January 5th, 2019 at the Woodland Park Zoo!

WildLights has 600,000 lights in animal shapes, real reindeer, night animals, carolers, and Santa some nights at Woodland Park Zoo.

ZOOLIGHTS now through Sunday, January 6th, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma!

Magical lights and a holiday tradition abound at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium!

WINTERFEST 2018 now through Sunday, January 6th, 2019 at the Seattle Center!

Connect to a world of sparkling lights, child-sized amusements and spirited entertainment at Seattle Center Winterfest, Nov. 23 – Dec. 31, in Center venues and on the grounds. Five weeks of festive, fun-filled, free and affordable activities await those in search of uplifting seasonal spirit or delightful diversion from the hustle and bustle of the holiday routine.

THE 26TH ANNUAL GINGERBREAD VILLAGE now through Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Seattle!

See elaborate displays made mostly of food at the Gingerbread Village at Sheraton Seattle Hotel, where it returns after being at City Centre last year!

SEATTLE HOLIDAY LIGHTS & LORE TOUR on Thursday, November 29th through Sunday, December 30th, 2018 on the mini-bus near Westlake Center!

Unlock the magic of the season with Tours Northwest on a 2-hour Seattle Holiday Lights & Lore Tour! Learn the history behind your favorite holiday traditions while you make your way through local Seattle neighborhoods, showing off the best bright lights in the city. Grab a hot cocoa before jumping on board our warm, festive mini coach and let your guide show off the holiday spirit of downtown Seattle, Candy Cane Lane and more on this 2-hour tour.

GARDEN D’LIGHTS now through Sunday, December 30th, 2018 at Bellevue Botanical Garden in Bellevue!

Garden d’Lights features over half a million sparkling lights formed into the whimsical shapes of plants, flowers, birds, animals, and cascading waterfalls set amid the natural beauty of the Bellevue Botanical Garden.

HOLIDAY TEA now through Sunday, December 23rd and Wednesday, December 26th through Sunday, December 30th, 2018 in the Fireside Room at the Hotel Sorrento!

For more than a hundred years, Hotel Sorrento has delighted Seattle with holiday festivities! Our Fireside Room welcomes with joyful holiday decor, and bustles with song and activity. Join us this season as we feature events that are sure to create magical holiday memories.

SNOWFLAKE LANE FEATURING A NIGHTLY PARADE now through Monday, December 24th, 2018 at 7 p.m. at The Bellevue Collection in Bellevue!

Experience the wonder of falling snow, dazzling lights, festive music, toy drummers and dancers, and see all your favorite characters!

Celebrate the season at Snowflake Lane – the region’s most festive holiday scene.

WILD WAVES HOLIDAY WITH LIGHTS now through Wednesday, December 30th, 2018 at Wild Waves!

See colorful displays with a million lights, and go on rides at Holiday with Lights in Federal Way.

40TH ANNUAL CELTIC YULETIDE CONCERT SEASON now through Saturday, December 29th, 2018 @ various performing arts locations in the surrounding Seattle area!

Celtic Yuletide is Irish music, dance, storytelling, juggling, and songs performed by Magical Strings, with shows in Kingston, Kent, Leavenworth, Tacoma, Seattle, Mt. Vernon, and Bellevue.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PLANS:

BOLLYWOOD MASQUERADE PRE-NYE PARTY on Sunday, December 30th at 9:00 p.m. through Monday, December 31st at 2:00 a.m. at Tractor Tavern in Ballard!

Underneath the mask we are all one – just star stuff waiting for our time to shine. Let’s celebrate our unity in diversity as Jai Ho! Dance Party returns to Seattle one last time in 2018 after rocking Portland, Seattle, SF, LA, San Diego, Denver & New Orleans.

NEW YEAR’S EVE – THE DOO WOP PROJECT on Monday, December 31st at 9:00 p.m. at Benaroya Hall!

Ring in 2019 with the Doo Wop Project and the Seattle Symphony, journeying from foundational Doo Wop tunes through their influence on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and The Four Seasons to DooWopified versions of today’s favorites from Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5 and more. Featuring stars from Broadway’s smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, the Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate and reimagine some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history!

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY on Monday, December 31st, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 at 1:00 a.m. at Chihuly Glass Museum!

Ring in the New Year at Chihuly Garden and Glass where you’ll dine, dance and delight in the most extraordinary view of Seattle’s most iconic fireworks display through the glass ceiling. Our New Year’s Eve pARTy includes a tour through the Exhibition, delicious appetizers and desserts in the stunning Glasshouse, dancing to the Michael Benson Band, two complimentary drink tickets and a champagne toast at midnight while you watch the fireworks surround you through the glass.

INDULGENCE: SEATTLE’S 18TH ANNUAL BIGGEST NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH on Monday, December 31st, 2018 through Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 at MoPOP!

Indulgence is billed as Seattle’s biggest New Year’s Eve bash, with 2,000 guests, three performance stages, comedy, live dance music, and access to most exhibits at Museum of Pop Culture for age 21+.

SPECTRA NYE 2019 on Monday, December 31st, 2018 through Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 at Pacific Science Center!

Set your New Year’s Eve ablaze at Spectra: NYE 2019, the most sensational party in Seattle at Pacific Science Center. Spectra boasts the best, unobstructed view of the annual fireworks show, top local DJs, open bars for VIP ticket holders and plenty of entertainment that’s sure to delight.

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE SPACE NEEDLE on Monday, December 31st, 2018 through Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 at the Space Needle in Seattle!

For the first time ever, the T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle party spans two floors and includes a 30 minute musically choreographed light show originating from the newly-transformed Space Needle. Taste, toast, and dance the night away while enjoying floor-to-forever views on The Loupe, the world’s first and only revolving glass floor. Lean out over the city lights with tilting glass walls 520 feet above ground.

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE SKY VIEW OBSERVATORY on Monday, December 31st, 2018 through Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 at the Columbia Tower!

Ring in the New Year on a high point at Sky View Observatory. Look back on 2018 as you look out over the city from 902 feet. Nibble on hors-d’oeuvres from the Sky View Café. Become a rock star with Rock Bot. Toast to what is next to come with an unobstructed view of the New Year’s Eve firework display. It all starts at Sky View.

RESOLUTION: EXPERIENCE THE MOMENT NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY on Monday, December 31st, 2018 through Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 at WAMU Theater in Seattle!

Wear white and gold to Resolution, a massive concert with 18 artists playing dance music on three stages at WaMu Theater for age 18+ (bars will serve age 21+).

MOULIN ROUGE! NEW YEAR’S EVE SING ALONG on Monday, December 31st, 2018 at SIFF Cinema in Seattle!

Sing in the new year with Baz Luhrmann’s musical spectacular – complete with free bling rings, a Moulin-inspired music video countdown, and a complimentary beverage included with each ticket. The show ends in time to head over to the Space Needle and catch the New Year’s fireworks while shouting “Rooooooxannnne!” at the sky.

BLUE YEAR’S EVE! on Monday, December 31st, 2018 from 10:00 p.m. through 11:30 p.m. at The Atlas Theatre in Fremont!

This is the New Year’s event you’ve always wanted! Leave the kids at home for a night of bawdy, outrageous comedy! Usher in the New Year with us at this special performance of our show that sells out practically every time we do it – The Blue Show! You’ll laugh till you cry – at jokes, scenes, and characters that are wholly unfit for polite conversation. And then we’ll count down to midnight with a toast of champagne, and top the whole thing off with music and dancing!

NEW YEAR’S EVE EXTRAVAGANZA on Monday, December 31st, 2018 through Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 at Hale’s Palladium in Ballard!

Ring in the new year with Moisture Festival! Variety performance, dancing, laughter and appreciation of the good times are the themes of this grand New Year’s Eve Extravaganza. Enjoy a spectacular Moisture Festival show and dance party with complimentary appetizers, a champagne toast at midnight and Godfrey Daniels’ infamous balloon drop when the clock strikes 2019!

FIRST NIGHT TACOMA on Monday, December 31st, 2018 through Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 in Tacoma!

First Night Tacoma fills the last evening of the year with family-friendly entertainment, including a short parade, music and dance shows, puppets, and a fiery midnight spectacle in downtown Tacoma.