According to UPROXX, “Daredevil” actress claims that Netflix canceled the Superhero series, and not Marvel. Actress Amy Rutberg, who played Marci Stahl, spoke with Inverse about how her “high up” Marvel contacts expressed shock at the notice that the series was cancelled. To that effect, Rutberg says the cancellation decision was made by Netflix: My contacts at Marvel were very surprised. Any of the rumors that it was a Marvel decision are wrong, I think it was purely a Netflix decision.