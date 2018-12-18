The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

Supergirl - "Elseworlds, Part 3"

Top 10 Sexiest Female Celebs of 2018For this list, we're looking at the famous women who made news in 2018, and turned a lot of heads doing it.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Returns To 'Supernatural'Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is trading in his baseball bat for a colt revolver, as he once again prepares to hunt monsters and demons with his two favorite sons.

2018's Most Popular Movies On IMDbIMDb's determined the most popular movies by the amount of page views.

Batwoman Officially Makes Debut on CW's 'Arrow'Batwoman Officially Makes Debut on CW's 'Arrow' | THR News

Top 10 Best TV Villains of 2018Today we’re counting down our picks for the top ten best TV villains of 2018. For this list, we’ll be looking at who we consider to be the greatest villains of the 2018 television season.

"The 4th Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Extravaganza"

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor