What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

Supergirl - "Elseworlds, Part 3"

Riverdale stars reveal stories from the casting process

Why Aren't Legends of Tomorrow Heroes In Arrowverse Crossover?Screenrant reports "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" won't be involved in the Arrowverse crossover "Elseworlds."

Top 10 Sexiest Female Celebs of 2018For this list, we're looking at the famous women who made news in 2018, and turned a lot of heads doing it.

"Discontinued"

Top 10 Best TV Villains of 2018Today we’re counting down our picks for the top ten best TV villains of 2018. For this list, we’ll be looking at who we consider to be the greatest villains of the 2018 television season.

"Greatest Holiday Video Countdown"

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Returns To 'Supernatural'Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is trading in his baseball bat for a colt revolver, as he once again prepares to hunt monsters and demons with his two favorite sons.