Filed Under:arrow, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, stephen amell

The ‘Arrow’ star tells ET he’s giving his 5-year-old daughter, Maverick, advice about the industry. Plus, he teases his wife, Cassandra Jean’s, potential return to his CW series after her ‘Elseworlds’ guest spot.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s