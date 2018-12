The entertainment industry lost a true legend on Tuesday, as actress and filmmaker Penny Marshall, famous for her role as Laverne in the beloved sitcom Laverne & Shirley, passed away at the age of 75. According to TMZ, Marshall died in her Hollywood Hills home on Monday night. The cause of death was complications stemming from diabetes. Marshall become widely known for her starring turn in Laverne & Shirley, where she starred for 178 episodes from 1976 to 1983.