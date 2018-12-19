BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Actor Colton Haynes attends the Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for JumpLine)
Seven months after the initial filing, Arrow star Colton Haynes divorce from Jeff Leatham appears to be moving forward. At the time, it was reported that Haynes and Leatham’s relationship had been rocky for some time, with reports citing that Haynes had “started to lose himself” during the course of the relationship. While Haynes’ personal life appears to have hit a rough patch, professionally things are going well for the actor.