GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 18: Jason Momoa poses at the Australian premiere of Aquaman on December 18, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Aquaman is one of the strangest blockbusters to make a lot of money (over $260 million already without even opening in the United States!). Just look at the Wikipedia plot summary: “Arthur Curry, the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, must step forward to lead his people against his half-brother, Orm, who seeks to unite the seven underwater kingdoms against the surface world.”

The condensed version is, fish-dude fights his half-brother for ocean supremacy.